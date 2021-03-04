Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Insider Sells $726,650.00 in Stock

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) insider Timothy C. Busch sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.33, for a total value of $726,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,765,092.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NXST stock traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $144.52. 650,344 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,117. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.28. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a one year low of $43.37 and a one year high of $149.19. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.11 by $0.86. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NXST. Zacks Investment Research raised Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.13.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXST. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $287,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 4,937.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

