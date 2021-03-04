Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Insider Sells $726,650.00 in Stock

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) insider Timothy C. Busch sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.33, for a total value of $726,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,765,092.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
NXST stock traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $144.52. 650,344 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,117. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.28. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a one year low of $43.37 and a one year high of $149.19. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49.
Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.11 by $0.86. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on NXST. Zacks Investment Research raised Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.13.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXST. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $287,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 4,937.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter.
About Nexstar Media Group
Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.
