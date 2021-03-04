NEXT.coin Hits Market Cap of $1.15 Million (NEXT)

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 4th. NEXT.coin has a total market capitalization of $1.15 million and $61,547.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NEXT.coin has traded 47.1% higher against the US dollar. One NEXT.coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000383 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,322.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $507.61 or 0.01050462 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.64 or 0.00373809 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00030561 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000665 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00013037 BTC.

Gleec (GLEEC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002998 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002566 BTC.

NEXT.coin Profile

NEXT.coin (NEXT) is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official website is next.exchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . NEXT.coin’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange

Buying and Selling NEXT.coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT.coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEXT.coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

