NEXTDC Limited (OTCMKTS:NXDCF) Short Interest Update

NEXTDC Limited (OTCMKTS:NXDCF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 182,000 shares, a decrease of 37.0% from the January 28th total of 288,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 260.0 days.

NEXTDC stock remained flat at $$8.60 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.20. NEXTDC has a 12 month low of $6.70 and a 12 month high of $9.80.

About NEXTDC

NEXTDC Limited provides data center outsourcing solutions, connectivity services, and infrastructure management software in Australia. The company offers cloud connectivity for organizations; data center-as-a-service solutions; universal connectivity solutions; cloud center ecosystems; data-center infrastructure management; and intelligent service management services.

