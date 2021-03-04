NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by Rare Infrastructure Ltd

Rare Infrastructure Ltd increased its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 286.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,430,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,059,669 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up about 5.1% of Rare Infrastructure Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Rare Infrastructure Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of NextEra Energy worth $110,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 293.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,373,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,571,834,000 after acquiring an additional 15,195,906 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 637.5% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 15,271,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,178,232,000 after buying an additional 13,201,254 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 287.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,819,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,220,462,000 after buying an additional 11,737,595 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 316.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,046,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,006,549,000 after buying an additional 9,917,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 281.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,334,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $951,605,000 after buying an additional 9,104,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $8,970,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $72.85. The stock had a trading volume of 286,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,057,678. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $142.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.53, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.70 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.68%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

