Nexus Price Up 1% Over Last 7 Days (NXS)

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded down 10.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. One Nexus coin can currently be purchased for $1.21 or 0.00002507 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Nexus has traded up 1% against the dollar. Nexus has a market cap of $84.34 million and approximately $809,022.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Nexus Coin Profile

Get Nexus alerts:

Nexus (CRYPTO:NXS) is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 69,903,524 coins. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nexus is nexus.io.

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nexus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nexus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.