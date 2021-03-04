NFT (NFT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $232,328.00

NFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded up 36.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. NFT has a market cap of $15.71 million and $232,328.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFT token can currently be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00000889 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, NFT has traded 145.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $227.71 or 0.00475204 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.05 or 0.00073152 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000999 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.53 or 0.00078324 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.41 or 0.00084324 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $231.79 or 0.00483709 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.12 or 0.00052426 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. The official message board for NFT is medium.com/@goblockparty . The official website for NFT is www.blockparty.co

NFT Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

