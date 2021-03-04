NGK Spark Plug Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGKSY) Short Interest Update

NGK Spark Plug Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGKSY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 83.3% from the January 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NGKSY remained flat at $$8.36 during trading on Thursday. NGK Spark Plug has a 52-week low of $6.57 and a 52-week high of $10.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.92 and its 200 day moving average is $8.88.

NGK Spark Plug Company Profile

NGK Spark Plug Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells spark plugs and related products for internal-combustion engines; and technical ceramics and applicable products in Japan. The company offers spark plugs, including plugs for aftermarket and original equipment, igniter plugs, and resister cables and covers; glow plugs comprising ceramic and metal type glow plugs, and glow controllers; and oxygen, NOx, temperature, and knock sensors.

