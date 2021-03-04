NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) is Blackcrane Capital LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Blackcrane Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,721 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. NICE makes up 14.9% of Blackcrane Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Blackcrane Capital LLC’s holdings in NICE were worth $7,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of NICE by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of NICE by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of NICE by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of NICE by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NICE by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NICE stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $219.35. 11,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,137. NICE Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $110.59 and a fifty-two week high of $288.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.14, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.36. NICE had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 12.38%. As a group, analysts anticipate that NICE Ltd. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NICE shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on NICE from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on NICE from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. DA Davidson upgraded NICE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays upgraded NICE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $246.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NICE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.85.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

