Nicholas Company Inc. Buys Shares of 10,570 Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Nicholas Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,570 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,628,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dubuque Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 21,336 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,342,000 after acquiring an additional 6,795 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 1,962 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 72,331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 611 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $465.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $189.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $468.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $403.59. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.67 and a 52 week high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.77, for a total value of $247,388.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.43, for a total value of $33,002,343.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 178,798 shares of company stock worth $76,345,405. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Argus raised their target price on Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 target price (up previously from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on Broadcom from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $435.04.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

