Nicholas Company Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Nicholas Company Inc. lessened its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,620 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,120,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,533,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,001 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,234,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,814 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,955,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825,130 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 3,492,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,908,000 after acquiring an additional 75,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,403,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,231,000 after acquiring an additional 158,283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Philip Morris International news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $85.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $132.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.68. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.01 and a 52 week high of $89.18.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

PM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Edward Jones downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.83.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

