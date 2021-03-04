Nicholas Company Inc. Grows Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Nicholas Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 638.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,380 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in NextEra Energy by 293.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,373,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,571,834,000 after buying an additional 15,195,906 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 637.5% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 15,271,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,178,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,201,254 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 287.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,819,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,220,462,000 after purchasing an additional 11,737,595 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 316.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,046,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,006,549,000 after purchasing an additional 9,917,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 281.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,334,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $951,605,000 after purchasing an additional 9,104,116 shares during the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $8,970,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE NEE opened at $71.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.70 and a 1 year high of $87.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

NEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

