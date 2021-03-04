Nicholas Company Inc. Has $9.59 Million Stock Holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. owned about 0.19% of Omnicell worth $9,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OMCL. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Omnicell by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Omnicell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $305,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Omnicell by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 140,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,840,000 after acquiring an additional 38,371 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Omnicell by 206.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 7,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Torray LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 17,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

OMCL opened at $125.46 on Thursday. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.24 and a 1-year high of $137.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 144.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.25. Omnicell had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 4.25%. Equities analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OMCL. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Omnicell from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Omnicell in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Omnicell from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upgraded Omnicell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on Omnicell from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.33.

In other Omnicell news, Director Robin Gene Seim sold 1,319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.62, for a total transaction of $157,778.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,411,226.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $1,934,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,817,944.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies worldwide. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

