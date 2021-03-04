Nicholas Company Inc. Purchases New Shares in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Nicholas Company Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,905,000. Nicholas Company Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Starboard Value LP increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 194.3% during the 3rd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 975,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,777 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $80,438,000. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1,529.7% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 555,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,211,000 after acquiring an additional 521,583 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,941,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,500,000 after acquiring an additional 274,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,133,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IWN opened at $155.61 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.28 and a 200 day moving average of $123.08. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.27 and a fifty-two week high of $158.56.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

See Also: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.