Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.37

Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.37 and traded as high as $10.75. Nicholas Financial shares last traded at $10.49, with a volume of 2,685 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.52.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nicholas Financial by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,854 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Nicholas Financial by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,033 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in Nicholas Financial by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 609,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Nicholas Financial by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,201,000 after acquiring an additional 8,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Group LLC raised its stake in Nicholas Financial by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,073,368 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,073,000 after acquiring an additional 23,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

Nicholas Financial, Inc operates as a consumer finance company in the United States. The company engages in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts for the purchase of new and used automobiles and light trucks. It also originates direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

