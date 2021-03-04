Nichols plc (NICL.L) (LON:NICL) Insider Acquires £18,995.55 in Stock

Nichols plc (NICL.L) (LON:NICL) insider David Rattigan acquired 1,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,145 ($14.96) per share, with a total value of £18,995.55 ($24,817.81).

NICL stock traded up GBX 20.55 ($0.27) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,120.55 ($14.64). 22,904 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,483. The firm has a market capitalization of £414.26 million and a PE ratio of 24.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,232.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,212.17. Nichols plc has a 52 week low of GBX 858 ($11.21) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,450 ($18.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 4.21.

Get Nichols plc (NICL.L) alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a GBX 8.80 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Nichols plc (NICL.L)’s payout ratio is currently 0.26%.

Nichols plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies soft drinks to the retail, wholesale, catering, licensed, and leisure industries in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Still and Carbonate. It offers still, cordial, carbonated, post-mix, and frozen drinks categories under the Vimto, Feel Good, Levi Roots, Starslush, ICEE, and Sunkist brands.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Nichols plc (NICL.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nichols plc (NICL.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.