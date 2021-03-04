Nichols plc (NICL.L) (LON:NICL) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

Nichols plc (NICL.L) (LON:NICL) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,100 ($14.37), but opened at GBX 1,145 ($14.96). Nichols plc (NICL.L) shares last traded at GBX 1,183.38 ($15.46), with a volume of 17,617 shares traded.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.80 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 0.78%. Nichols plc (NICL.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.26%.

The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,232.70 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,212.17. The company has a market capitalization of £437.71 million and a P/E ratio of 23.06.

Nichols plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies soft drinks to the retail, wholesale, catering, licensed, and leisure industries in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Still and Carbonate. It offers still, cordial, carbonated, post-mix, and frozen drinks categories under the Vimto, Feel Good, Levi Roots, Starslush, ICEE, and Sunkist brands.

