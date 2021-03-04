Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.21% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nielsen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Nielsen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Nielsen from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Nielsen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

Shares of Nielsen stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.46. The company had a trading volume of 73,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,999,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Nielsen has a fifty-two week low of $11.62 and a fifty-two week high of $25.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.77 and its 200-day moving average is $17.85. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.38 and a beta of 1.39.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Nielsen had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a positive return on equity of 22.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nielsen will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 170.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Nielsen in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Nielsen in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nielsen in the third quarter valued at $72,000.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Connect and Media. The Connect segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

