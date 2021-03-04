NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Equities analysts expect NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to post $0.75 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for NIKE’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.64. NIKE reported earnings of $0.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that NIKE will report full-year earnings of $2.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $4.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NIKE.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NKE has been the subject of several research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. HSBC raised shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $160.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.40.

In related news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $2,843,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 28,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.54, for a total transaction of $4,062,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 392,500 shares of company stock valued at $55,498,550. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,903,194,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,446,063 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,892,505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,812,150 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,496,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,758,153,000 after buying an additional 4,643,842 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,300,888 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,142,170,000 after buying an additional 4,468,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $257,241,000. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $133.94. The company had a trading volume of 241,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,480,659. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.88. NIKE has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $147.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $211.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

