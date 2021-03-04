NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,508 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. SNS Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,414 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 8,542 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.5% during the third quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 3,236 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NIKE news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,350,000.00. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total value of $18,365,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,532,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,425,781.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 392,500 shares of company stock valued at $55,498,550 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC upgraded NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NIKE from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Wedbush lifted their target price on NIKE from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on NIKE from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.40.

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $2.02 on Thursday, reaching $132.24. 94,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,480,659. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $147.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.72, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.88.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.46%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

