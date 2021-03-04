Nimiq (NIM) Trading 10.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded down 10% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. Nimiq has a market capitalization of $54.86 million and approximately $2.01 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nimiq coin can now be bought for about $0.0074 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Nimiq has traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,955.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,474.93 or 0.03141148 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $171.76 or 0.00365786 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $483.18 or 0.01029018 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $205.87 or 0.00438440 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $177.52 or 0.00378072 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004006 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.57 or 0.00248251 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00022532 BTC.

Nimiq Coin Profile

NIM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 8,114,604,572 coins and its circulating supply is 7,370,854,572 coins. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

