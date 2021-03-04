Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPY) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the January 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS NDGPY opened at $39.78 on Thursday. Nine Dragons Paper has a 1 year low of $16.80 and a 1 year high of $39.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Get Nine Dragons Paper alerts:

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.272 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th.

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging paper, recycled printing and writing paper, and specialty paper products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers linerboard products, including kraft, test, white top, and coated linerboards; corrugated cardboard products; coated duplex boards; and specialty paper.

Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Nine Dragons Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nine Dragons Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.