Niobio Cash Hits Market Cap of $66,511.25 (NBR)

Niobio Cash (CURRENCY:NBR) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. During the last week, Niobio Cash has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. One Niobio Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Niobio Cash has a total market cap of $66,511.25 and $14.00 worth of Niobio Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000188 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Niobio Cash

Niobio Cash (CRYPTO:NBR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Niobio Cash’s total supply is 140,803,743 coins. Niobio Cash’s official Twitter account is @niobio_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Niobio Cash’s official website is niobiocash.org/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Niobio Cash (NBR) is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. The Niobio team main objective is to sponsor the research and development of new technologies that are based on niobium (ore). Thus, 5% of the total mined, by the partner pools, will be destined for a fund, for the purpose of sponsoring projects pertaining to this raw material. It's currently being used in important and diverse areas, such as magnetic resonance scanners, jet aircraft turbines, nuclear industry and gas pipelines. Without pre-mining or ICO. Only 336 million units of Nióbio Cash will be mined. “

Buying and Selling Niobio Cash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobio Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niobio Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Niobio Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

