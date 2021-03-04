Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NPSCY) Short Interest Up 95.1% in February

Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NPSCY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a growth of 95.1% from the January 28th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

NPSCY traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.12. The stock had a trading volume of 177 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,342. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.85. Nippon Steel has a 52 week low of $7.46 and a 52 week high of $15.24.

Nippon Steel (OTCMKTS:NPSCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.57 billion for the quarter. Nippon Steel had a negative return on equity of 22.27% and a negative net margin of 12.91%.

Nippon Steel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication, engineering and construction, chemicals and materials, and system solutions businesses in Japan and internationally. The company offers hot and cold rolled, electrical, and galvanized steel sheets; electrolytic tinplates; flat products; bar and wire rods; steel pipe piles, rails, structural shapes, and steel sheet piles; welded and seamless pipes and tubes; railway, automotive, and machinery parts, such as bogie trucks, railway wheels, and crankshafts; titanium sheets, ingots, and foils; and stainless steel sheets, plates, and bar and rod materials.

