Nitches Inc. (OTCMKTS:NICH) Short Interest Update

Nitches Inc. (OTCMKTS:NICH) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the January 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS NICH remained flat at $$0.13 on Thursday. 10 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,144. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.16. Nitches has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.25.

About Nitches

Nitches Inc wholesales, imports, and distributes clothing and home decor products under its own brand labels and retailer-owned private labels in the United States. It distributes clothing primarily in three categories: women's sleepwear and loungewear, women's sportswear and outerwear, and men's casual wear and performance apparel.

