NIX Price Up 4.2% Over Last 7 Days (NIX)

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded 26.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. NIX has a market cap of $7.80 million and $85,436.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NIX has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. One NIX token can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000337 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,270.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,484.56 or 0.03140542 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.07 or 0.00364014 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $484.38 or 0.01024688 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $205.81 or 0.00435379 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.12 or 0.00376806 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003941 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $117.28 or 0.00248102 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00022573 BTC.

NIX Token Profile

NIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 48,904,981 tokens. NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform . The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NIX’s official message board is nixplatform.io/blog . NIX’s official website is nixplatform.io

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

NIX Token Trading

