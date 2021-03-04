nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) Shares Down 6.5%

nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)’s share price dropped 6.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $33.53 and last traded at $34.31. Approximately 1,499,817 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 325% from the average daily volume of 352,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.70.

LASR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on nLIGHT from $27.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of nLIGHT in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on nLIGHT from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on nLIGHT from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on nLIGHT from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -48.47 and a beta of 2.68.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $65.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.80 million. Equities analysts anticipate that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other nLIGHT news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total value of $301,800.00. Also, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 109,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $3,678,759.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 369,944 shares in the company, valued at $12,467,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 191,662 shares of company stock worth $6,463,859 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in nLIGHT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 72.4% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nLIGHT in the third quarter worth $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in nLIGHT during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

nLIGHT Company Profile (NASDAQ:LASR)

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It also produces optical fiber products. The company markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

