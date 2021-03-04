NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) CEO Sells $23,970.78 in Stock

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) CEO Claudia J. Merkle sold 978 shares of NMI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total transaction of $23,970.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,821 shares in the company, valued at $4,039,762.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NMIH traded down $0.71 on Thursday, hitting $23.22. 787,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 857,046. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.89 and its 200 day moving average is $21.65. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.06 and a fifty-two week high of $25.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.72.
NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. NMI had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 15.70%. Analysts forecast that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have commented on NMIH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of NMI from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of NMI from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of NMI from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NMI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.77.
NMI Company Profile
NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.
