NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) CEO Sells $23,970.78 in Stock

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) CEO Claudia J. Merkle sold 978 shares of NMI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total transaction of $23,970.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,821 shares in the company, valued at $4,039,762.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NMIH traded down $0.71 on Thursday, hitting $23.22. 787,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 857,046. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.89 and its 200 day moving average is $21.65. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.06 and a fifty-two week high of $25.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.72.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. NMI had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 15.70%. Analysts forecast that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of NMI by 51.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 23,371 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NMI by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of NMI in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,096,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of NMI by 26.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 186,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 38,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of NMI by 33.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on NMIH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of NMI from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of NMI from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of NMI from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NMI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.77.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

