NN (NNBR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th. Analysts expect NN to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NNBR opened at $6.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. NN has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $7.35. The company has a market capitalization of $292.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 3.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.09.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision solutions, components, and assemblies for the medical, aerospace and defense, electrical, automotive, and general industrial markets. It operates through Life Sciences, Mobile Solutions, and Power Solutions segments. The Life Sciences segment designs and manufactures a range of high-precision metal and plastic components, assemblies, and finished devices, such as surgical knives, bioresorbable implants, surgical staples, cases and trays, orthopaedic implants and tools, laparoscopic devices, and drug delivery devices for the orthopaedics and medical/surgical end markets.

