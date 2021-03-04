NOIA Network (NOIA) Price Tops $0.28 on Major Exchanges

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded up 8.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 4th. During the last week, NOIA Network has traded up 74% against the dollar. NOIA Network has a total market cap of $89.37 million and $4.90 million worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NOIA Network coin can now be bought for $0.28 or 0.00001408 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00057071 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $375.27 or 0.00771891 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00009349 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00026899 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00032522 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.62 or 0.00060931 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00044202 BTC.

NOIA Network Coin Profile

NOIA Network is a coin. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 321,395,830 coins. NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NOIA Network is noia.network . The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for NOIA Network is medium.com/noia

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

NOIA Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOIA Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NOIA Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NOIA Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

