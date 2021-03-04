Noir (NOR) Trading 2% Lower This Week

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 4th. One Noir token can now be purchased for about $0.0306 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Noir has traded down 2% against the US dollar. Noir has a total market cap of $626,348.61 and approximately $1,233.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $144.33 or 0.00306044 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00008488 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00008308 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00062359 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004290 BTC.

About Noir

Noir (NOR) uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,457,370 tokens. Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Noir’s official message board is noirofficial.org/blog . Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Noir Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noir should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Noir using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

