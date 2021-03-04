Nordex (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $29.42

Nordex SE (OTCMKTS:NRDXF)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.42 and traded as low as $24.40. Nordex shares last traded at $24.71, with a volume of 674 shares changing hands.

NRDXF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nordex in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordex in a research report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordex in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Commerzbank cut shares of Nordex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nordex in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nordex presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Nordex alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.05.

Nordex SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes multi-megawatt onshore wind turbines worldwide. The company also provides project development services, as well as acquires rights and creates the infrastructure required to construct wind power systems at suitable locations.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Nordex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.