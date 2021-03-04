Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) PT Lowered to $2.75 at Jefferies Financial Group

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $3.00 to $2.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 12.42% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut Nordic American Tankers from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th.

Shares of NYSE:NAT traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $3.14. 210,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,949,511. Nordic American Tankers has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $9.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.38. The company has a market cap of $462.65 million, a PE ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NAT. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 514.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,455,198 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055,943 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 151.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,094,228 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,572 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,721,613 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,729,000 after purchasing an additional 819,088 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 194.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,088,693 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 718,460 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nordic American Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $489,000. 30.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 23 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

