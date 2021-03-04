Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) PT Lowered to $2.75 at Jefferies Financial Group

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $3.00 to $2.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 12.42% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut Nordic American Tankers from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th.
Shares of NYSE:NAT traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $3.14. 210,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,949,511. Nordic American Tankers has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $9.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.38. The company has a market cap of $462.65 million, a PE ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.64.
Nordic American Tankers Company Profile
Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 23 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.
