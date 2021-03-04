Northeast Investment Management Boosts Stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Northeast Investment Management raised its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 87.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Etsy by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Etsy by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its position in Etsy by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 5,316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Etsy stock traded down $8.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $200.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,453,680. The firm has a market cap of $25.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.89, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $217.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $251.86.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.48. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%. On average, equities analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ETSY shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Etsy from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Etsy from $174.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Etsy from $178.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.52.

In other Etsy news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.41, for a total transaction of $280,750.79. Also, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 5,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.27, for a total value of $1,095,086.16. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,434 shares of company stock worth $3,719,699. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

