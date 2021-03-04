Northeast Investment Management Buys New Shares in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Northeast Investment Management bought a new stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Unilever by 13,019.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,772,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,090,000 after acquiring an additional 18,629,110 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Unilever by 199.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,530,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351,317 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at $172,905,000. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at $149,598,000. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at $103,095,000.

Get Unilever alerts:

Shares of UL stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.14. 35,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,428,275. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.70 and a 200 day moving average of $59.47. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $44.06 and a 52-week high of $63.89. The company has a market cap of $63.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.5139 per share. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.