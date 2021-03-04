Northeast Investment Management Sells 1,973 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Northeast Investment Management decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,973 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFA. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Colony Family Offices LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EFA stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $74.77. 400,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,398,963. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $45.72 and a 52 week high of $77.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.40.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

