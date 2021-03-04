Northeast Investment Management Sells 4,523 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Northeast Investment Management decreased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,406 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,523 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,944,000 after purchasing an additional 6,382 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 39,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 20,216 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of AT&T by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 132,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after buying an additional 44,059 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 39,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 12,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of AT&T by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 235,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,765,000 after buying an additional 52,466 shares in the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $29.15. The stock had a trading volume of 584,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,296,121. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $38.22. The stock has a market cap of $207.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.82.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. National Bank Financial raised shares of AT&T to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.12.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Further Reading: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.