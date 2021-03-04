Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Purchased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,831 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 244.4% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $299.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $49.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 0.75. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $263.31 and a fifty-two week high of $357.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $297.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $310.45.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.35%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Janis G. Pamiljans sold 801 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.80, for a total value of $236,935.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,466 shares in the company, valued at $3,687,442.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,016 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total value of $301,619.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,922,530.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,337 shares of company stock valued at $2,495,837. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on NOC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lowered Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $373.08.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

