Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.33.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Northwest Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, EVP Julia W. Mctavish sold 9,000 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $111,690.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,116,825.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julia W. Mctavish sold 47,000 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $683,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 17,485 shares of company stock worth $238,624 and have sold 93,376 shares worth $1,295,579. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NWBI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Northwest Bancshares by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 222,385 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 20,177 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Northwest Bancshares by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 133,201 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 8,492 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Northwest Bancshares by 205.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,879 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 20,112 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Northwest Bancshares by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 51,709 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.77% of the company’s stock.

NWBI stock opened at $14.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 0.68. Northwest Bancshares has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $14.77.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $135.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.70 million. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 11.80%. On average, research analysts predict that Northwest Bancshares will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.38%.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

