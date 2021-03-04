Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 10.77%.

Shares of NWPX stock traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.04. 3,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.10. The company has a market cap of $323.96 million, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.88. Northwest Pipe has a 1 year low of $18.52 and a 1 year high of $38.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered welded steel pipe systems in North America. The company offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipes, reinforced concrete pipes, and protective linings primarily used in water infrastructure, including drinking water systems, hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, industrial plant piping systems, various structural applications, and other applications.

