Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Hits New 52-Week High at $34.73

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $34.73 and last traded at $32.98, with a volume of 258086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.13.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NCLH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $11.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Norwegian Cruise Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.97.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

The company has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.19.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.17) by ($0.16). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 114.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert Binder sold 91,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $2,265,143.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,249 shares in the company, valued at $7,062,765.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 102.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.47% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile (NYSE:NCLH)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers cruise itineraries ranging from a few days to 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, the Caribbean, and Harvest Caye.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.