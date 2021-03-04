nOS (NOS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $4,230.00

nOS (CURRENCY:NOS) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. nOS has a total market cap of $5.28 million and $4,230.00 worth of nOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One nOS token can now be bought for about $0.0515 or 0.00000454 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Switcheo Network and Bilaxy. During the last seven days, nOS has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get nOS alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.59 or 0.00473612 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.91 or 0.00072319 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.66 or 0.00078020 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.55 or 0.00084008 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.01 or 0.00482768 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00052610 BTC.

nOS Profile

nOS’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,500,000 tokens. The official message board for nOS is medium.com/nos-io . nOS’s official website is nos.io . nOS’s official Twitter account is @nOSplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for nOS is /r/nOSplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOS Universal Smart Contract (USC) is generally applicable and offers dApp back-end functions such as CRUD and Authentication. Users can stake nOS tokens to gain voting power on the nOS platform. High-quality applications get rewarded and become more discoverable, while users are protected from low reputation applications. Developers who are contributing to nOS, or are building apps on nOS will receive priorities in the whitelisting process. Websites and apps host their content in an open and decentralized manner using NOS NEO Smart Contracts, giving users insight into what happens with their data. When using multiple dApps, users never have to work with different tokens. End-users only use NEO's utility token GAS, and nOS automatically converts it to the proper amount of tokens required for a specific transaction or invocation. “

Buying and Selling nOS

nOS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as nOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade nOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy nOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for nOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for nOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.