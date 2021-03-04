Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Shares Down 8.9%

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) fell 8.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $76.76 and last traded at $79.00. 695,407 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 307% from the average session volume of 170,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.73.

Several research firms have commented on NVMI. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.29.

Get Nova Measuring Instruments alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 48.77 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.78.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 15.91%. On average, equities analysts expect that Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVMI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $13,799,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments by 96.1% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 233,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,228,000 after purchasing an additional 114,285 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments by 34.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,202,000 after purchasing an additional 55,094 shares in the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new position in Nova Measuring Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $3,793,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments by 1.9% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,783,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,009,000 after purchasing an additional 34,066 shares in the last quarter. 56.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

See Also: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.