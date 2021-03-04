NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Shares Down 15.6%

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY)’s share price was down 15.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.85 and last traded at $0.87. Approximately 3,185,957 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 6,890,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.66. The stock has a market cap of $36.34 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 3.50.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 53,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Townsquare Capital LLC owned approximately 0.13% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY)

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes non-antibiotic anti-infective products to address therapeutic needs of the anti-infective market in the United States and internationally. The company offers Avenova, a solution for cleansing and removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, including the eyelid; CelleRx for the aesthetic dermatology market; and NeutroPhase for the wound care market.

