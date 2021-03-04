Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,238 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $11,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,828,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,645,000 after buying an additional 125,524 shares during the period. Folketrygdfondet boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 5,664,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,645,000 after acquiring an additional 140,792 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 3,222,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,069,000 after purchasing an additional 17,946 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,672,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,796,000 after purchasing an additional 89,191 shares during the period. Finally, Saratoga Research & Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 1,167,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,564,000 after purchasing an additional 24,675 shares during the last quarter. 5.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut Novo Nordisk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $71.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.35 and a 200-day moving average of $69.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $168.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $49.24 and a twelve month high of $75.86.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $3.41. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 71.46%. Equities research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be given a $0.9494 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.78. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.08%.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

