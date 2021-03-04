NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Trading Down 8.5%

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)’s stock price was down 8.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $132.76 and last traded at $133.25. Approximately 1,557,639 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 113% from the average daily volume of 732,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $145.62.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NVCR shares. Truist raised their target price on NovoCure from $118.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on NovoCure from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet lowered NovoCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on NovoCure from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.56.

The company has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 701.35 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $171.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.56.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.49 million. NovoCure had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 4.26%. NovoCure’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NovoCure Limited will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 207,910 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.39, for a total transaction of $32,722,954.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 301,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,466,777.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Todd Christopher Longsworth sold 63,814 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.48, for a total value of $11,006,638.72. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 123,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,296,795.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 276,708 shares of company stock valued at $44,534,861 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVCR. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in NovoCure by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,488 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in NovoCure by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 11,388 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of NovoCure by 150.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of NovoCure by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and NovoTTF-100L, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

