NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) Hits New 1-Year High at $20.56

Shares of NSK Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.56 and last traded at $20.47, with a volume of 664 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.16.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of -84.00 and a beta of 1.15.

NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). NSK had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter.

About NSK

NSK Ltd. manufactures and sells industrial machinery bearings, automotive products, and precision machinery and parts worldwide. Its products include ball bearings; roller bearings; bearing units; super precision bearings; bearings for steel industry, mining and construction, papermaking machines, and pumps and compressors; and bearings for special environments, including sanitary, corrosive, vacuum, clean, high-temperature, non-magnetic requirement, and dust-contaminated environments.

