NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $18.93

NSK Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPSKY)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.93 and traded as high as $20.16. NSK shares last traded at $20.16, with a volume of 623 shares changing hands.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.00 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.99.

NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter. NSK had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%.

NSK

NSK Ltd. manufactures and sells industrial machinery bearings, automotive products, and precision machinery and parts worldwide. Its products include ball bearings; roller bearings; bearing units; super precision bearings; bearings for steel industry, mining and construction, papermaking machines, and pumps and compressors; and bearings for special environments, including sanitary, corrosive, vacuum, clean, high-temperature, non-magnetic requirement, and dust-contaminated environments.

