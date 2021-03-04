NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $18.93

NSK Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPSKY)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.93 and traded as high as $20.16. NSK shares last traded at $20.16, with a volume of 623 shares changing hands.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.
The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.00 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.99.
About NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY)
NSK Ltd. manufactures and sells industrial machinery bearings, automotive products, and precision machinery and parts worldwide. Its products include ball bearings; roller bearings; bearing units; super precision bearings; bearings for steel industry, mining and construction, papermaking machines, and pumps and compressors; and bearings for special environments, including sanitary, corrosive, vacuum, clean, high-temperature, non-magnetic requirement, and dust-contaminated environments.
