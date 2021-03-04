NULS (NULS) Hits Market Capitalization of $51.65 Million

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. One NULS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NULS has traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. NULS has a total market cap of $51.65 million and $31.30 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $227.71 or 0.00475204 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.05 or 0.00073152 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000999 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.53 or 0.00078324 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.41 or 0.00084324 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $231.79 or 0.00483709 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.12 or 0.00052426 BTC.

NULS Coin Profile

NULS’s launch date was July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . NULS’s official website is nuls.io . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NULS’s official message board is nuls.community

NULS Coin Trading

