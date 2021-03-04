Numeraire (NMR) Market Cap Reaches $181.93 Million

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded down 11% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. Numeraire has a market cap of $181.93 million and approximately $17.79 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Numeraire token can currently be purchased for approximately $38.08 or 0.00080662 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Numeraire has traded up 5.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.65 or 0.00056438 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00009658 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $353.89 or 0.00749585 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00026597 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00031996 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.61 or 0.00060591 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00044036 BTC.

Numeraire Profile

Numeraire is a token. Its genesis date was June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,973,279 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,777,364 tokens. Numeraire’s official message board is forum.numer.ai . Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Numeraire is numer.ai . The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Numeraire

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Numeraire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Numeraire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

