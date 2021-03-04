Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.80 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) to post $8.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Nurix Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $12.70 million and the lowest is $5.00 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics will report full year sales of $46.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $30.00 million to $57.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $57.03 million, with estimates ranging from $40.00 million to $73.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Nurix Therapeutics.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.02.

NRIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $34.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nurix Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

NASDAQ:NRIX opened at $32.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.67. Nurix Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $15.21 and a 12 month high of $52.38.

In related news, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 800 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total value of $28,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 5,330 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total value of $212,826.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,580.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 98,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after buying an additional 31,991 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 591,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,453,000 after buying an additional 28,890 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after buying an additional 4,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company's lead product candidates in preclinical stage include NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

